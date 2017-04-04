“I can’t be anonymous anymore. This is to say that I defeated ISIS. You can see me now, and you can know me now.” I am 31 years old. My name is Omar Mohammed, and I am a scholar. I told my mother that her Omar is Mosul Eye, she cried, wished she was close…
The message of Mosul Eye reached the world appropriately
The war was still raging in Mosul. Most of the city was under fire. Then, the moment I learned about the liberation of the University of Mosul and its central library, I launched an international campaign to rescue and revive the library and donate books to reopen it. Many thought that I am a madman,…
A Hospital crying for Patients, What is it Waiting for?
Prime Minister Haider Abadi Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Mrs. Adila Hamoud, Minister of Health Mr. MP for the province of Nineveh Fares Albrefkani Dear Mr. Mohamed Alabbar Ms. Basma Basim, respected Mr. Mizahim Al – Khayyat Mr. Director General of the health of Nineveh Distinguished gentlemen and ladies, As you might be…
A Cry from The Guardians of Life in Mosul .. Doctors
Please share and retweet Dr. Saad Salem’s appeal to all Iraqi doctors residing in Iraq and a board Dear professor, Greetings from Mosul, wounded, died and covered with the blood of innocent people. I address you on behalf of my patients and wounded of Mosul. If the number of our deaths is 40,000, you can…
Ten steps that will terminate ISIS completely from Mosul
10 points to truly defeat ISIS in Mosul: The past three years of Mosul as we knew it was endorsed by ISIS. Before those three years, there was a fatal systematic failure that led to those last three years. This fatal failure didnot take place in a short period of time, but it took decades…
Revive Mosul’s identity – Rebuild Al-Hadbaa
Rebuilding Al-Hadbaa minarat is reviving the Identity of Mosul We urge the international community and all institutions concerned with Cultural and Humanity heritage to IMMEDIATELY work on rebuilding Al-Hadbaa minarat for its cultural and humane value to the people of Mosul. The destruction of Al-Hadbaa minarat is a destruction of our human identity, hence our…
Mosul Eye Cultural Festival to revive Mosul’s libraries
Let it be a Book … Rising from the Ashes Date & Time: May 25th, 2017 @ 9:00 AM Festival’s Agenda: 8:30 AM – 9:00 AM Guests’ Receiption 9:00 AM – 9:20 AM Festival’s opening speech – by Mosul Eye founder Introducing the participants and the organizing team. A poem recitation about the festival, written…
Mosul Eye Iraqi Blood Covenant initiative for Iraqi’s Reconciliation
Mosul Eye will start planning and organizing the “Millenary Legation” (a delegation team of a 1000 members) from the people of Nineveh to visit locally Southern Iraq cities to reconciliate with the rest of Iraq and honor Iraq’s Southerners sacrifices for Nineveh and reinstate peace and stability amongst the Iraqi people. We invite all the…
Declaration and Announcement
Mosul Eye herein declares the following: 1- That Mosul Eye has never sought any assistance or grant or aid or donations under any circumstances from any local and/or foreign government or local and/or International organizations. 2- That Mosul Eye have never accepted any assistance or grant or aid or donations of any sort from any…
Mosul Plays its Music of Life and For Life
How did it all happened? How the dream came true and Ameen played “I am Free” at one of the most ancient sites of the Assyrian civilization n Nineveh? I wrote a few months ago about music here on my page Mosul Eye, I also wrote that I listen to Itzhak Perlman and about my…
A Message to Human Rights Watch
To: Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International Re: Provocative Assaults on the civilians at Hammam Al-Alil IDP camp Mosul Eye observed sexual assaults committed by members of Ali Al-Akbar brigade militia, other militia members, as well as some members of the federal police and a militia known as “Fursan Al-Jubur” in the past few weeks. Several…
Mosul Eye announces the birth of Nineveh Documentation Observatory – NDO
Nineveh Documentation Observatory is a platform luanched by a group of Mosuli pages to document what is taking place in Nineveh on humanitarian and reconstruction levels. It is an independent civic supervisory authority, constructed of Nineveh’s civil residents. Its main goal is to create a civil platform in Nineveh that can represent the general civil…