The Role of the European Union in post-ISIS Iraq, Raffaella IODICE, Head of Unit, European Commission May 7, 2020

The Role of the European Union in post-ISIS Iraq” A conversation with Raffaella IODICE, Head of Unit, European Commission. A virtual event hosted by Omar Mohammed. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 8 PM, Paris time

Omar Mohammed: A historian from Mosul and founder of Mosul Eye

Raffaella Iodice: presently serves as Head of Unit Middle East/Gulf, South Asia and Central Asia at the European Commission “Development and International Cooperation” department (DG DEVCO). Over the years, Raffaella has become an internationally respected specialist of development, particularly in the areas of war-torn countries and the Middle East. She has held posts in Palestine during the second Intifada (from 2002 to 2007), where she was in charge of development cooperation activities and relations with the Palestinian Authority, and in Egypt (from end of 2007 to end 2011), where she managed political and development relationships with the government. She lived in Cairo during the Tahir revolution and once back to Brussels at the end of 2011, she has been actively involved in all EU activities in the region during the so-called Arab Spring. She has also served as Head of Unit for the Mediterranean countries with frequent travels to Libya, Syria, Lebanon, Morocco, Palestine… In her present capacity, she is now actively involved also in Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan and Iraq, countries she visits.

Advertisements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Reddit

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...