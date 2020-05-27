Corona Talks, 6th, Special event: Revisiting Iraq, the Land of the Two Rivers “Dialogue Between a Soldier/Scholar turned Spymaster and an Iraqi Blogger/Survivor turned Historian” Omar Mohammed, Historian and the blogger “Mosul Eye” during the ISIS Caliphate, engages General David H. Petraeus, US Army (Ret.) (US Army, Ret.), Commander of the Surge in Iraq and former D/CIA in a discussion of the post-Saddam Hussein past, present, and future Iraq. With a special update from Mosul by the Governor of Nineveh Province and the Iraqi Ambassador to the US, Fareed Yasin. May 21, 2020, at 8 PM Paris time.

