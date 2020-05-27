Corona Talks, 6th, Special event: Revisiting Iraq, the Land of the Two Rivers “Dialogue Between a Soldier/Scholar turned Spymaster and an Iraqi Blogger/Survivor turned Historian” Omar Mohammed, Historian and the blogger “Mosul Eye” during the ISIS Caliphate, engages General David H. Petraeus, US Army (Ret.) (US Army, Ret.), Commander of the Surge in Iraq and former D/CIA in a discussion of the post-Saddam Hussein past, present, and future Iraq. With a special update from Mosul by the Governor of Nineveh Province and the Iraqi Ambassador to the US, Fareed Yasin. May 21, 2020, at 8 PM Paris time.
Advertisements
4 comments
This sounds interesting but is this an event that took place May 21 as stated or is it on a future date? Thanks
It took place May 21.
Truly inspiring conversation about both the past and future for Mosul, Ninewa, and Iraq. Thank you, Omar, and congratulations for an exceptional program. Best wishes to you and our many friends in Mosul. Dr. Suzanne Bott
Thank you, Suzanne!