We are Hiring: Final Evaluation, Urban Greening Project Mosul, Iraq ￼

MOSUL EYE ASSOCIATION

Mosul, on 17/02/2022

Invitation to: Simplified Negotiated Procedure

Tender reference: 1/2022

Subject: Final Evaluation, Urban Greening Project Mosul, Iraq

To the location of: Mosul, Iraq.

Dear Madam/ Sir,

As part of Mosul Eye Association activities in Ninewa Governorate in the frame of its project Funded by CDCS (French Foreign Affairs ministry), the contracting authority, Mosul Eye Association (MEA) intends to award a service contract for the above-mentioned Subject. Therefore, MEA invites your company to participate to a Simplified Negotiated Procedure concerning the Final Evaluation of the project ‘’Urban Greening Project Mosul, Iraq’’

Duration of the contract: The duration of the contract will be 20 man-days (estimation) from the date of the signature. It will be terminated only after the full completion and validation of the required services

If you are interested in participating in this procedure, your answer should include: The present invitation letter (signed and stamped).An up-to-date CV and 3 references.An example of writing production in English and in Arabic.A maximum of 15 pages of the proposed methodology and approach for the consultancy, based on the Terms of Reference (Annex 3).A financial offer in USD/EUR.Signed and stamped ethics clauses and exclusion criteria (Annex 1 and Annex 2). Tender starts at the date of 17/02/2022Your offer must be submitted before 5 pm (Iraq time) the 10/03/2022. Bids will be opened for the examination of the tenders on the 14/03/2022.Your offer must be submitted through the Linkedin Platform no later than 10/03/2022.For further information, it is possible to contact MEA through the following email address: mosuleys07@gmail.com

Please note that MEA will only consider offers received until the 10/03/2022, before 5 pm, Iraq time.

Submitted offers will be analysed on the 14/03/2022, based on the evaluation grid in annex 4, and consultants will be contacted the following day for answers.

The selection of the winning bidder, will be made based on the following criteria, ranked by decreasing importance:

Technical Quality, including proposed consultant experiences

Overall consultancy cost

Validity of the offer and proposed planning

Payment terms and means

Best regards,

Omar Mohammed,

MEA President

